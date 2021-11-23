IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

IBEX stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

