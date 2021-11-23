IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of IDACORP worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDA stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

