IDEX Hits One Day Volume of $43.37 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. IDEX has a market capitalization of $198.08 million and approximately $43.37 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

