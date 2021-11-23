IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,872 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,910,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.