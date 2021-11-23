IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.76 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

