IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,158 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

