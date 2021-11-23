IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 106 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

