IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 35 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 140.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $634.68 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $443.14 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

