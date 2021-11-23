IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 77 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

