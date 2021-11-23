IFP Advisors Inc Has $252,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 6,646.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 162,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. Fox Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

