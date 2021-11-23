IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

