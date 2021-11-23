IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 46.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 19,919.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Post by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after buying an additional 103,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of POST stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.