IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,288 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $118.23 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

