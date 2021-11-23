IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 602,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 261,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

IP opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

