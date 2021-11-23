Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.51. 4,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

