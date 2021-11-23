Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $20.98. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $10,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.