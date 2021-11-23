Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,614 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,670,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMCR opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

