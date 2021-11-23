Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,548.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,566.73. The firm has a market cap of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

