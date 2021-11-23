Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independent Bank by 235.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.