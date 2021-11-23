ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

