Injective Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65.54 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $543.28 million and $65.54 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.44 or 0.00022094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00236074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00088300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

