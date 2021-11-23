Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.