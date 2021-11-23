Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman Acquires 1,326 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,127.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $671.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

