Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Purchases 19,188 Shares of Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka acquired 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $67,925.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,403. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InspireMD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

