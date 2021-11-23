Insider Buying: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IMXI opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $579.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in International Money Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

