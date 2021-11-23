Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Acquires 21,121 Shares of Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 21,121 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$15,418.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759,121 shares in the company, valued at C$2,014,158.33.
CVE:PGZ opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62.
About Pan Global Resources
