Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Acquires 21,121 Shares of Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 21,121 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$15,418.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759,121 shares in the company, valued at C$2,014,158.33.

CVE:PGZ opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

