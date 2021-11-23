Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LITE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. 898,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,222. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $902,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $12,140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

