Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $539.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.68. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.45 and a 12-month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

