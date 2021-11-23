Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ROKU stock traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $226.06. 3,400,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,118. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.33 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

