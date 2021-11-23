Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells 19,281 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00.

Shares of STFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,403. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

