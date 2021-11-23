Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 2,184 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,990.00.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 2,155,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

