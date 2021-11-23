Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells 460 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. 176,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,547. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

