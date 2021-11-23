Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 198,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $760.56 million, a P/E ratio of 157.25 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

