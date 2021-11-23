Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.21 on December 29th

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IHC stock opened at GBX 120.70 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.22 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52.

In related news, insider Neil Campbell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($176,378.36).

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

