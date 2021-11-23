INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of IIII opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.