Insureum One Day Volume Tops $257,952.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $257,952.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.