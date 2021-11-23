Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 4.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

