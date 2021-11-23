Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 851,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.