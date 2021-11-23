Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar Sells 1,100 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $103,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 104,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,417. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

