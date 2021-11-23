Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,602. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,247,811 shares in the company, valued at $398,860,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,342 shares of company stock valued at $76,852,162. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.