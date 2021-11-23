Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In third-quarter 2021, it recorded a fall in revenues and higher costs. Persistently increasing expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting the company’s bottom line. Lower interest rates remain a concern and might hamper top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite), its low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues, and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue aiding financials. The buyout of the retail unit of Folio Investments will further strengthen its position in the online brokerage space.”

IBKR stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $75.81. 15,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,342 shares of company stock worth $76,852,162 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

