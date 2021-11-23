International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 110.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

