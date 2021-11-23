Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $730.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $640.00 to $730.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

INTU opened at $661.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.60 and a 200 day moving average of $527.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

