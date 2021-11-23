Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 365,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 81,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,649. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

