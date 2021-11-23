Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of WesBanco worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

