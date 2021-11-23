Invesco Ltd. Has $20.04 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 349,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $20,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock worth $2,522,203. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.