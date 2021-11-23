Invesco Ltd. Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRSP opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

