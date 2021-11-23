Invesco Ltd. Has $21.40 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 96,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.