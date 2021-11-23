Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

BKLN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

