Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

